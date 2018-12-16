Delhi: 14 BJP workshops to focus on social media etiquette

With general elections approaching, the Delhi BJP does not want its social media activities restricted to the IT Cell, but to rather create “social media warriors” at the booth level. Towards this end, the Delhi BJP will hold social media workshops over the next month in 14 areas in the capital. The workshops will cover all 11 districts and will provide training to thousands of party workers on using social media to spread the party’s ideology.

Based on feedback, the party will appoint co-conveners in all 13,000 booths, said Delhi BJP IT cell head Punit Agarwal. They will act as “social media heads” of their booths, and will teach other workers how to become social media savvy. The Delhi BJP currently has social media conveners in all districts.

Sources in the party said the Delhi BJP also hopes to train its workers on what should be put in public domain and, more importantly, what shouldn’t be.

He said party leaders have observed a trend that even during internal meetings where seniors address workers, there is a tendency to record everything, which is why many leaders can’t talk freely.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had, in a recent meeting of Purvanchali Morcha, advised party workers not to record the meeting and if they do, to be discreet about what they share with the public.

He also asked party workers to keep a close eye on Twitter feeds of senior party leaders.

Besides, the party will also separate workshops for all its social media wings, such as the Purvanchali Morcha, Mahila Morcha, Youth Wing and Anusuchit Jati (Scheduled Caste) Morcha, where workers will be trained on using social media to push content related to their wing. The youth wing has already formed a team of 150 social media co-conveners, whose job is to request people to download the NaMo app and promote tweets and messages of senior leaders such as the Prime Minister and the national party president, BJP youth wing member Sunil Yadav said.

“We will tell our youth about what the PM has done in fields of sports, employment, etc — which matters to them — and how to spread it on social media,” he said. Agarwal said workshops will also focus on how to differentiate between authentic and fake content before sharing it online.