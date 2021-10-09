Delhi: 13,000 families of Covid victims get 50k ex-gratia

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: October 9, 2021 2:03:37 am
The Delhi government has verified 14,605 applications for a one-time ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 for families of those who died of Covid. Of these, the amount has been disbursed to 13,005 people. Out of the people on the official list of those categorised as Covid deaths, families of 2,196 voluntarily backed out of the scheme, the government said Friday.
CM Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting Friday. In the previous meeting, he had directed officials to go to victims’ homes and complete the process to disburse the amount.
