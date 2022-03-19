Delhi: 13-year-old killed as speeding SUV rams into autorickshaw on Barapullah flyover

A speeding SUV rammed into an autorickshaw on South Delhi’s Barapullah flyover on Friday evening, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring three of his family members and the driver, the police said. They added that an engineering student have been apprehended in connection with the case

They cops informed that the incident took place late at around 8.50 pm at the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur flyover. The family were returning home when the speeding car, a Tata Nexon, hit the autorickshaw and fled from the spot. The car later went and hit another vehicle as well.

Other drivers informed the police and videos and photos from the spot showed that the autorickshaw was completely damaged by the impact.

The victims were identified as —Wakar Alam (25), who was the driver, Janak Janardhan (45), his wife Geeta and their two sons Karthik (18) and Karan (13).

A senior police officer from Southeast district said, “Janardhan’s family and Alam were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre and other nearby hospitals. At the hospital, the doctors declared Karan ‘brought dead’. His mother, Geeta is critical and has been put on ventilator support.”

“Janardhan, Alam and Karthik are also undergoing treatment. We have identified the owner of the vehicle and a team has been sent to the address for verification and legal action. A case has been registered and we will soon take action against the accused,” DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey said.

People who were present at the spot alleged that there were two people in the car which was being driven in a very rash manner on the flyover. After hitting the autorickshaw and the Swift, they left their car and fled from the spot.