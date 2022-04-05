Delhi: 13-year-old boy kidnaps, kills friend, say Police

A 13-year-old boy allegedly kidnapped his eight-year-old friend and beat him to death in West Delhi, said police, adding that he has been apprehended in connection with the case. Senior police officers said the two got into a fight a few days ago and the teenager “wanted revenge”.

The victim’s family said they last saw him playing with friends outside before he went missing on Saturday. Police said they received a PCR call at 9.13 pm from the boy’s mother, who alleged he was last seen with another boy around 3 pm that day. Police said they questioned his 13-year-old friend and found he had allegedly taken the victim to a jungle and murdered him.

DCP Pranav Tayal said, “The missing boy wasn’t found near the locality. We asked around, but nobody had a clue. Based on the mother’s statement, a case was registered under sections of kidnapping. We questioned the 13-year-old who revealed he had allegedly murdered the victim by assaulting him with a stone and also robbed his phone. He led us to the spot on Sunday where we recovered the body and phone.”

The teenager has been booked for murder and sent to an observation home. Senior police officers said he had planned to assault the victim “to settle scores” but fled after he died during the assault. Police said that when he was questioned, the boy told them he wanted to use the victim’s phone and got angered when he refused. “We have also been told the two boys fought sometime back. To take revenge, the boy called the victim to the jungle and allegedly hit him with a stone. We are questioning the boy and his family. Counselling is being provided,” said an officer.