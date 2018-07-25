Delhi: 13 kids hospitalised after anganwadi mid-day meal

Officials said the children were served rice and boiled gram in the morning. (Express Photo/Oinam Anand/File) Officials said the children were served rice and boiled gram in the morning. (Express Photo/Oinam Anand/File)

Thirteen children and an anganwadi helper were hospitalised after consuming a meal served at the anganwadi centre in west Delhi on Tuesday. The incident comes not long after children from two government schools were hospitalised because they consumed mid-day meals in which lizards had allegedly fallen. The incident took place at anganwadi centre 27 at Hastal Vihar in Uttam Nagar. Officials said the children were served rice and boiled gram in the morning.

The children, in the age group of three to six years, have been admitted at Deen Dyal Upadhyay hospital. The helper, Rama, who has also been hospitalised, has been at the centre for the past five-six months. Most of them started vomiting after eating the food.

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights said it will issue a negligence notice on Wednesday. “The supervisor was present at the hospital. The District Officer and the Child Development Project Officer were not aware till late in the evening. We will issue a negligence notice,” said DCPCR member Ranjana Prasad.

The NPO supplying the meal to the centre, Sundar Amarsheel Charitable trust, also provides food to 30 other anganwadi centres. “We have not heard of any issue elsewhere. We will have to see the condition of the AWC and assess whether problems occurred there. The problem could also be in the water; we will have to examine it,” said Prasad.

DCP Anto Alphonse said, “A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC. No arrests have been made yet.”

