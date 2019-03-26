Delhi: 1,286 Vasant Kunj homes in DDA scheme

The DDA Monday launched its new housing scheme online, offering nearly 18,000 flats across four categories, including 1,286 flats in the city’s upscale Vasant Kunj neighbourhood. Many people were, however, unable to register due to technical glitches in the website caused by traffic overload, said a senior DDA official.

He said that DDA, along with the banks, is working on it and the issue will be resolved on Tuesday. The scheme closes on May 10.

There are 17,922 flats on offer in four categories – 488 in HIG (High Income Group), 1,555 in MIG (Middle Income Group), 8,383 for LIG (Low Income Group) and 7,496 in EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) – across Delhi, including areas like Vasant Kunj, Narela, Bawana and Rohini.

For EWS category, application fee is Rs 25,000 while LIG category applicants will be charged Rs 1 lakh. DDA has set Rs 2 lakh as application fee for MIG and HIG flats. According to a senior official, 3BHK flats for HIGs is around 970 square foot while 2BHK flats for MIGs range from 650-750 square feet.

“The size of a 1BHK LIG flat has been increased from 323 square feet to 430 square feet. The agency has also removed the earlier clauses that barred people who already owned flats from applying, except for those applying for EWS flats,” said the official.

Officials said the entire allotment process – from application to verification and other formalities – will be conducted online this time.

The price of 3BHK flats will range from Rs 1.4 crore to Rs 1.7 crore while MIGs will be able to get possession of 2BHK flats for amounts between Rs 66 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

The cost of 1BHK flats for LIGs have been set between Rs 22 lakh and Rs 56 lakh.