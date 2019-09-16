Delhi: 12,000 fined for RFID violations at toll booths

The South Corporation has fined more than 12,000 people for entering the capital without radio frequency identification (RFID) tags in the past two days. However, many commercial drivers continue to enter the city without the tag, creating long tailbacks at many toll plazas.

This, coupled with technical glitches in identifying the tags at some toll plazas, has led to scuffles between truck drivers. Instances of private vehicles entering lanes meant for commercial vehicles has further worsened the situation at most of the 13 border-entry points of Delhi in the past two days.

The deadline for commercial vehicles to switch to the cashless RFID system ended Saturday.

When The Indian Express visited toll plazas in Ghazipur and Noida, officials said they were still allowing people who have not recharged the RFID tag to pass after making cash payments, as many have not yet acquired the tags or got them recharged.

SDMC additional commissioner Randhir Sahay said these are initial hiccups, as many are yet to affix RFID tags.

Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA) chairman Bhure Lal said no further extensions will be given to acquire the tags.

On Friday, the EPCA had asked commercial vehicle drivers to cooperate with the RFID project.