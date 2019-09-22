Delhi: 120 kg plastic products seized, unit fined Rs 2 lakh

An environment compensation of Rs 2 lakh was imposed, and 120 kg of single-use plastic products were seized from a unit that sold and stored the items, during a raid in West Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar on Friday, officials said.

The unit was found keeping and selling carry bags and other plastic products with a thickness of less than 50 microns, in violation of the Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016.

A seizure memo said, “As the unit has failed to comply with the Rules, it is directed to deposit environment compensation of Rs 2 lakh.” The raid was conducted by officials of the district magistrate’s office, revenue department, and municipal corporation. The unit has been asked to pay the fine to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee within 10 days from Friday.

Officials said such raids will continue in the future.