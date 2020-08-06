Delhi: 12-yr-old in ICU after being beaten, sexually assaulted

Sources at AIIMS said the girl was in critical condition and put on ventilator support. Sources at AIIMS said the girl was in critical condition and put on ventilator support.

A 12-year-old girl was hospitalised with serious injuries, with police suspecting she was allegedly sexually assaulted and attacked with a sharp weapon. The incident took place on Tuesday in an Outer Delhi locality. According to police, around 5.30 pm, neighbours spotted the girl in the balcony of her house, covered in blood and unable to stand. They called the police, who rushed to the spot. Police said the girl was alone at home and was hit more than five-six times on her head and face with a heavy and sharp object.

She was rushed to a nearby clinic. Seeing the blood and nature of injuries on her head, face, legs and abdomen, doctors at the clinic said she should be taken to a hospital. Police said the girl was then rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where doctors confirmed sexual assault. The girl underwent primary treatment and was referred to AIIMS at midnight.

A Koan, DCP (Outer District), said, “We received a call on Tuesday at 5.40 pm about a sexual assault. An FIR has been registered under sections of attempt to murder and the POCSO Act.” On the basis of the doctor’s examination, Section 8 of POCSO Act (sexual assault) was added to the FIR. Police said rape hasn’t been confirmed and they are awaiting medical reports.

Police sources said: “One woman saw the girl and shouted for help… By the time an ambulance arrived, she fell unconscious.” Meanwhile, her parents were informed. Police said they, along with their elder daughter, were at work and the girl was alone at home. Police suspect the incident took place in the afternoon and the accused was known to the victim. “We didn’t find any signs that someone broke in. Footage from a CCTV outside also showed no signs of the accused. The accused may be an acquaintance who went to the house after everyone left,” said police.

The girl lives with her family in a one-bedroom apartment. Her father, mother and sister work at a nearby factory. She also helps her family with work. A senior police officer said, “Once the girl is stable, her statement will be recorded. Neighbours also didn’t see anyone entering or leaving the victim’s house at the time of the incident.”

Sources at AIIMS said the girl was in critical condition and put on ventilator support. Doctors performed two surgeries — one of the skull and the other in the lower abdomen, due to injuries to her private parts. “She is admitted in the ICU. A forensic team from AIIMS will investigate the case Thursday,” said a senior doctor.

