Delhi: 12-year-old takes cash to buy e-cigarettes, mother goes to cops

After a woman found two devices used in e-cigarettes inside the schoolbag of her 12-year-old son and Rs 1,000 missing from her purse Thursday, she went to the police. The distressed mother filed a complaint at Ghazipur police station against a 60-year-old man for allegedly selling e-cigarettes to her minor children.

“The woman asked her 12-year-old son about the missing Rs 1,000 on Thursday but he didn’t give a proper reply… she then found two suspicious electronic gadgets used for smoking, and the child admitted he bought it from a nearby shop. Each gadget, the child said, was for Rs 380,” DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said.

The accused shopkeeper has been arrested and a case has been registered under section 77 (penalty for giving intoxicating liquor or narcotic drug or psychotropic substance to a child) of the Juvenile Justice Act at Ghazipur police station.

An officer said, “The mother said she was worried her 12-year-old son was influencing his 10-year-old brother. When she asked her sons about the smoking equipment, the elder child said this was the first time he had bought it… she felt that if she spoke to the shopkeeper about it, he won’t listen to her.”

The woman said her son told her that the accused taught him how to use the equipment, and that he had stolen Rs 1,000 from her purse to buy it. “We spoke to the children and told them about the ill-effects of smoking. We’ve approached the Child Welfare Committee to further counsel them,” a police officer said.

Police said they are investigating if the accused sold e-cigarette equipment to other children as well. Last month, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria had warned that “e-cigarettes are as harmful as regular cigarettes… tobacco use is rising at an alarming rate among young people and will continue to worsen, especially through the e-cigarette market”.