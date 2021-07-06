Delhi: 12-year-old child killed, four injured in wall collapse

The children were trapped under the debris before locals pulled them out.

A 12-year-old child died while four others were left severely injured after a truck knocked down a wall in New Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area on Tuesday

The children were playing in the Rangpuri area when the truck accidentally hit an old boundary wall and collapsed on them. They were trapped under the debris before locals pulled them out.

Police said the deceased boy was identified as Joginder (12), while his friends – Rahul (10), Aakash (4), Heena (8) and Khushi (7) sustained injuries on their limbs and head. The police have arrested the truck driver.

Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP (Southwest) said, “We received a call about the incident around 7.51 pm. The caller told us that a dumper truck broke an old wall that collapsed on the children. At the spot, our team found an old boundary wall damaged. There were five children playing near the wall who were pulled out.”

During the inquiry, police found that a brown Tata truck came to the ground near Rangpuri to dump debris and mud. After dumping, the truck driver was driving towards the road when he accidentally hit the old boundary wall and it collapsed.

The children drowned in the rubble and locals pulled them out.

Police said the driver, Mukesh Prasad, allegedly fled from the spot after the incident. He was traced and caught from Alwar on Tuesday night. The truck has been seized and the man has been booked under sections of rash driving and causing death by negligence.