Delhi: 12-year-old boy crushed as railing at his home collapses

A 12-year-old boy died after the railing at his house in Dabri Extension collapsed Sunday morning. Police said Rohit was playing with his younger sister Rita (10) when the railing fell on them. They were rushed to a hospital nearby where Rohit was declared brought dead, while Rita is being treated.

DCP (southwest) Devendra Arya said, “The railing collapsed on them when they were playing on the ground floor. The house was rented eight years ago by their father, who works as a labourer.”

Police has filed an FIR against unknown persons in the case. A post-mortem was conducted, after which the body was handed over to the parents.

