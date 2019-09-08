Delhi: 12 men held for duping over 225

Twelve men were arrested for allegedly duping over 200 people by making them invest in bogus insurance plans and benefits. Police said they had allegedly cheated around 225 people of Rs 13 crore in the last two years.

Police said the accused include Prabhat Singh, Rupesh, Jitender, Robin Mathew, Dalip Singh, Vishal, Ranjan Garg, Vicky Dhawan, Raj Kumar, Ram Gopal, Jitender Singh and Kanhaiya Rajput.

Police said a 63-year-old retired bank manager lodged a complaint on July 26, and alleged that the accused had cheated him of more than Rs 20 lakh by inducing him to invest in various insurance plans. The complainant had deposited the amount in the various accounts from April 20, 2018, to May 21, 2019.

But when he asked for the money in May, the accused avoided him and demanded more investments, after which he reported the matter to police.

During investigation, police analysed the alleged account statements, and found that over Rs 13 crore was transferred in these fake accounts from over 225 people across the country. “Prabhat was arrested while he was withdrawing money from one of the accounts. On his instance, the other ten accused were arrested from Gurgaon and Faridabad,” said S D Mishra, DCP (Rohini).

Explaining their modus-operandi, police said they first opened bank accounts using fake names and addresses and passed the details to their associates, who were running the fake call centres.

“The ‘call centre’ employees would contact the people and convince them to invest in their fake investment plans. When they would transfer the money into their bank accounts, the call centre owners would pass the information to their associates, who later withdrew the amount,” police said. Eight SIM cards, four cheque books and five ATM cards have been recovered from their possession.