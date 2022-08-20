Delhi: 12 IAS officers shifted

The Delhi government services department shifted 12 IAS officers between departments on Friday.
This came hours after CBI conducted a raid at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s house in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy.
Those transferred include special secretary of health and family welfare Udit Prakash Rai, against who Lt-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had recently recommended the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to take action against for allegedly accepting a Rs 50 lakh bribe. Rai has been transferred to the administrative reforms department as its special secretary, the order said.
Rai will be replaced by Vijendra Singh Rawat, a 2007-batch IAS officer, who also holds the additional charge of director (planning).
According to the order, 1990-batch officer Jitendra Narain has been made the chairman and managing director of Delhi Finance Corporation (DFC) while southwest Delhi district magistrate Hemant Kumar has been given the additional charge as DFC’s executive director.
Vivek Pandey has been appointed as secretary (IT) and given the additional charge of managing director of Geospatial Delhi Limited and director of Union Territory Civil Services. Until now, he was posted as secretary, administrative reforms.
An officer of the 2004 batch, Shurbir Singh has been relieved of the charge of secretary (cooperation) and given the charge of secretary (power).
With inputs from PTI
Key bureaucrats find mention in FIR
