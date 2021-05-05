Delhi: 113 FIRs filed over Covid profiteering

Police said they have stopped payment of Rs 2.8 lakh, which was transferred by victims of such fraud online.

Delhi Police has registered 113 FIRs and arrested 100 persons till date — 61 cases for duping people after promising to help them with vital drugs for Covid-19 and medical oxygen, and 52 cases against black marketing, hoarding or overcharging.

Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said, “We have registered 113 FIRs till May 4, of which 61 cases are related to fraud in the name of providing Covid medicines or oxygen, etc, while 52 cases are related to black marketing, hoarding or overcharging. We have also made arrests of 100 persons in these cases. In one day alone, taking cognizance of Covid helpline and cyber helpline calls and reports, 37 cases of cheating have been registered and investigations taken up.”