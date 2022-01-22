Delhi: 11-yr-old boy dies after accidentally shooting self

An 11-year-old boy died after allegedly accidentally shooting himself at his house in Nuh Thursday morning. The boy’s parents had gone to a police station to settle an old case that his mother had filed against her husband, said police.

Police said the incident was reported around 11 am when the boy’s neighbour heard a gunshot and rushed to the house. In the police complaint, he said he saw the boy lying on a cot with a country-made gun near him. “He was bleeding profusely from the chest and was motionless. I asked his 9-year-old sister about what had transpired and she said he was playing with the gun,” he said.

Police said the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Tarun Dahiya, SHO of the police station concerned, said, “It appears to be a case of accidental firing leading to death.”