Delhi: 11-year-old on way to school run over

An 11-year-old boy died after he was hit by a speeding car in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area on Friday morning. The boy, Saroj Kumar, was on his way to school with his seven-year-old sister and two friends when a Maruti Eeco hit him, said police, adding the driver had fled the spot.

“The accused was arrested Saturday and has been identified as the owner of the car, Anmol Dubey. He is a school van driver, and was on his way back home after dropping children to a school nearby,” said Sameer Sharma, Additional DCP (west).

The incident took place at 7.45 am opposite a government school for girls in Janakpuri. An FIR under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt) of the IPC was registered at Janakpuri police station, after an eyewitness, Rajesh Kumar gave a statement.

“The boy was walking when I saw a van hit him and leave. He fell on the ground and there was a lot of blood. A school guard saw this too, and he took the child to a hospital, while I chased the car,” said Kumar. He noted the four digits of his vehicle, which helped police arrest the driver. The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died Friday night.