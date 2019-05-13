Delhi: 11-year-old found dead at neighbour’s home, probe on

An 11-year-old boy was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his neighbour’s house in central Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar Friday. While the boy’s family has alleged murder, police suspect the boy may have committed suicide or hanged himself accidentally while playing.

“Prima facie, it seems the boy committed suicide. The post-mortem will shed more light,” said DCP (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa. Police have initiated inquest proceedings into the matter and have already questioned the boy’s family and neighbours.

On Friday afternoon, the boy did not return home from school, following which his parents began searching for him. The boy’s mother later got a phone call from a neighbour, who informed her that her son is ill.

By the time the woman reached the house, she found police and a large crowd outside. The occupants of the house initially told police and the family that the boy fell ill. During questioning, however, the boy’s friend told police that he hanged himself while playing. “It is still unclear if the act was intentional or an accident,” the officer said.