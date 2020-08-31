Delhi: 11-year-old boy dies as car rams divider

An 11-year-old boy died while his grandmother and father sustained severe injuries after their car rammed into a divider and toppled several times. (Representational Image)

An 11-year-old boy died while his grandmother and father sustained severe injuries after their car rammed into a divider and toppled several times. The incident took place in Dwarka’s Sector 22.

The child, Mayank, was looking out of the window when the incident took place. Police said he sustained deep injuries to his neck from the window glass that broke during the accident.

The boy was sitting in the passenger seat and his father Sujeet Kumar (35) was driving. His mother, two-year-old sister and grandmother were sitting behind. The accident took place around 9.30 pm Thursday when the family was returning after meeting relatives.

Anish, who made the PCR call, said, “The car toppled and landed on one side of the road. A boy fell out of the car onto the road…I called my friend and we pulled out the older woman and the children. The driver was stuck inside the vehicle. We then called the PCR who took the family to the hospital.”

A senior police officer said “the car toppled several times”.

Eyewitnesses saw Mayank falling on the ground while the car was toppling. “By the time we reached, he was dead.

The others have minor injuries and are stable,” said the officer.

Kumar and his mother sustained injuries to their head and limbs. His wife and their two-year-old daughter are stable.

DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said Kumar lives with his family in Pochanpur area in Dwarka.

A case of rash driving has been registered against unknown persons at Dwarka Sector 23 police station.

