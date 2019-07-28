Delhi: 11 officials from GTB hospital booked by anti-corruption branch

The Delhi government’s anti-corruption branch (ACB) has booked 11 officials of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, including two former medical superintendents, for allegedly giving undue favours to parking contractors. Two FIRs under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC have been lodged against them, ACB chief Arvind Deep said, adding: “We are probing the accused’s role.”

Advertising

The first FIR against a former medical superintendent of GTB hospital was lodged after ACB received a complaint from additional medical superintendent Dr Praveen Kumar. The second FIR was lodged based on a complaint by deputy secretary (vigilance) Ajay Bisht.

In his complaint, Kumar said an inquiry was initiated after they received a complaint from the MCD contractors’ association, which alleged the former medical superintendent, in 2007-2008, had given a parking contract to a man for a year. However, even after the contractor stopped paying the monthly charge of Rs 2 lakh, the contract was not cancelled, leading to a loss of Rs 20 lakh to the hospital.

“The complainant alleged the contractor hatched a conspiracy with the MS, wherein he got away with not depositing the money. His licence was also not cancelled, though a notice was issued to him (the contractor) for defaulting on payment, to which he didn’t respond. His licence expired on October 1, 2008, but he allegedly continued working without making any payment. On December 16, 2008, the MS allegedly extended the contract for one year despite the contractor defaulting on payment,” an ACB officer said.

Advertising

In the second case, Bisht alleged another medical superintendent, Dr Rajpal, and nine other officials, including those from the accounts department, allegedly cheated the hospital of Rs 63.5 lakh by manipulating documents to benefit a parking contractor.

When contacted, Dr Rajpal said, “All these allegations are baseless; they must be confused. Things will become clearer during investigation and ACB will arrest the real culprits.”