Delhi: 11 new sewer lines in Matiala soon

Saturday, September 22, 2018
“Sewer lines will be laid in 11 colonies in Matiala ward, including areas like Mansaram Park, Nanhe Park and Matiala extension, among others," said Delhi Jal Board chairman Dinesh Mohaniya.

Written by Amil Bhatnagar | New Delhi | Published: September 23, 2018 3:17:30 am
"This will reduce water pollution in the colony as well as in the Yamuna river," said Delhi Jal Board chairman Dinesh Mohaniya. (Arvind Kejriwal/File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal laid the foundation for 11 sewer lines in northeast Delhi’s Matiala, Saturday.“Sewer lines will be laid in 11 colonies in Matiala ward, including areas like Mansaram Park, Nanhe Park and Matiala extension, among others. For this purpose, an extra sewer line, with a capacity of approximately 1.65 million gallons per day (MGD), will be connected to Dwarka sewage treatment plant. This will reduce water pollution in the colony as well as in the Yamuna river,” said Delhi Jal Board chairman Dinesh Mohaniya.

On the spate of sewer worker deaths, AAP MLA Naresh Balyan said: “Our government has purchased sewage cleaning machines and will automate the process. We will provide machines to families where cleaning deaths have taken place, apart from compensation of Rs 50,000.”

