Delhi: 101-year-old man, his wife beaten up at home, robbed in Mayur Vihar phase 1

An elderly couple was attacked, allegedly by four burglars, at their East Delhi home in the early hours of Thursday. According to police, Vishin (101) and Poonam Dhanrajani (96), residents of Mayur Vihar I, were fast asleep when the burglars allegedly broke open the front door of their house and beat up Vishin with an iron rod.

Advertising

Police have registered a case under IPC sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery with attempt to cause hurt), 458 (house-breaking by night after preparation for hurt) and 380 (committing theft in house) at Mayur Vihar police station.

“We received a PCR call around 2 am. By then, the couple had already been rushed to a hospital by their neighbour. We are investigating the matter and looking for footage to identify the accused,” said DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh.

The couple lives alone and their two sons live in the US. “Their sons told us there was nothing expensive in the house. The couple was not been able to tell us what was stolen,” said a police officer. Poonam, however, claimed that the burglars took a gold necklace that she was wearing.

Advertising

According to Vishin, who used to be a math professor, the men attacked him when he went to the hallway to check on the noise.

“They hit me on the head with a rod and I fell. I pleaded with them to let me go. They threatened to take my eyes out if I did not tell them where the money was,” said Vishin.

He claimed the men vandalised the house. Poonam, who has been bedridden for a few years, alleged the men entered the bedroom and demanded money and jewellery from her.

“They wanted gold and cash. I told them we are retired pensioners and don’t have anything. They took away my gold necklace after threatening me with a knife,” she claimed.

Vishin claimed that the men locked the door of the house when they left, following which he screamed for help and managed to call a relative.

“I pulled myself up and went to the window. Fortunately, a man passing by our house heard me and came up to help,” he said.

Vishin was taken to Jeevan Anmol Hospital. He was later transferred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, Poonam is being looked after by a relative.