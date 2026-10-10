At least 1000 detained overnight in Delhi ahead of today’s CJP protest

At least 1000 people were detained overnight in the capital ahead of the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party-All India Students’ Association on Saturday to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

As of 12:30 AM on Saturday, around 250 of these detainees were from Delhi’s South East district, particularly from areas around Shaheen Bagh, which was the centre of the anti-CAA protests of 2020, a police source told The Indian Express.

More than 100 are from the Shahdara and East Delhi district, which border Uttar Pradesh, another Delhi Police official said.

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