At least 1000 detained overnight in Delhi ahead of today’s CJP protest

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At least 1000 people were detained overnight in the capital ahead of the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party-All India Students’ Association on Saturday to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
As of 12:30 AM on Saturday, around 250 of these detainees were from Delhi’s South East district, particularly from areas around Shaheen Bagh, which was the centre of the anti-CAA protests of 2020, a police source told The Indian Express.
More than 100 are from the Shahdara and East Delhi district, which border Uttar Pradesh, another Delhi Police official said.
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These detentions, officials said, are preventive in nature, and have been carried after identifying people who have a history of mobilising protesters and creating an ‘unlawful’ situation.
The detainees will be moved to the 13 major detention centres earmarked in each district ahead of the protest.
The Delhi Police has had heavy deployment across the city, with CJP leaders set to land in the capital at about 10:15 am on Saturday. More than 30,000 personnel will be on ground, while all border areas of Delhi will be heavily guarded. According to the deployment plan, the first shift at these locations includes police inspectors, platoons and sections of male and female personnel, with additional forces and reserves available for reinforcement. The arrangements are structured across shifts to maintain a sustained presence through the day and night.
Inter-district border pickets have been established between Central District and New Delhi district, as well as at connecting points involving South, South-East and South-West Delhi districts.
Even from areas nearer to the New Delhi area, such as Ashoka Road and Tolstoy Road which are at a walking distance, entry will be a challenge. That stretch has 10 barricades, and over 30 paramilitary personnel guarding it.
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