Delhi: 100 shanties gutted in Jamia Nagar, no casualties

Around a hundred shanties were gutted in Southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar after a fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon. Officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the blaze spread as houses, e-rickshaws and LPG cylinders caught fire at Noor Nagar in Jamia. No casualties have been reported.

The DFS teams controlled the blaze and a cooling operation was initiated.

DFS chief Atul Garg said they received a call about the fire at 3.13 pm. “Initially we had sent nine fire tenders to the spot but soon the fire spread to other shanties. Four more tenders were called in. The firemen rescued the residents in time and controlled the blaze,” said Garg.

Delhi Police said the SHO of Jamia Nagar police station and other staff were also at the spot to help douse the fire.

DCP (Southeast) RP Meena said the police have conducted an enquiry. “We called fire services, BSES, area SDM and CATS ambulance. Around 50 shanties were completely gutted in the fire. Prima facie it appears that sparking in the electricity supply cables caused the fire,” said the DCP.

A case has been registered against unknown persons.