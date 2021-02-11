Delhi: 100 of 156 drains in catchment of river Yamuna ‘are not meeting standards’

Based on the materials, three polluted stretches have been identified, it said, adding these are Panipat to Sonepat in Haryana, Wazirabad to Asgarpur in Haryana, Delhi and UP and Asgarpur to Etawah in Haryana and UP.

Assessment of water quality data of drains for the year 2020 has found that 100 of the 156 drains in the catchment of the river Yamuna “are not meeting General Standards for discharge of environment pollutants in respect of one or more parameters namely; BOD (Biochemical Oxygen Demand), COD (Chemical Oxygen Demand) and TSS (Total Suspended Solids)”, the Centre has told the Supreme Court.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change said this in a joint affidavit filed in response to a notice issued by the top court, which is hearing a plea on “remediation of polluted rivers” in the country.

The affidavit pointed out that the CPCB had sought data from the State Pollution Control Boards of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and Delhi Pollution Control Committee with regard to Yamuna.

The figures showed that a total of 156 drains open into the Yamuna from 70 municipalities as it flows through these places.

The CPCB concluded “that there is no gap in treatment and disposal of hazardous waste and industrial wastewater management” but “gaps are identified in sewage generation and treatment capacity in case of 60 cities/muni/municipalities including Delhi”.

Gaps are calculated based on Sewage Generation vis-a-vis installed capacity or actual utilisation or complying capacity, whichever is lower. For Delhi, the gap in sewage treatment capacity is found to be 2,562 MLD, the affidavit said.

Though towns like Vikas Nagar and Harbatpur in district Dehradun, Purola in district Uttarkashi and Ponta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh have gaps with respect to sewage treatment, “but water quality of river Yamuna at these locations is meeting the Primary Water Quality Criteria for bathing waters”, the affidavit added.

