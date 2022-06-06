Delhi to get 100 more mohalla clinics

The Delhi government is planning to open 100 more ‘Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics’. Currently, there are 519 such clinics situated across the city.

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia, who also holds the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, held a meeting to review the project on Monday. He said, “The Kejriwal government’s Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics are known around the world, and people have been visiting Delhi to learn about this public healthcare model. The Delhi government’s goal is to provide primary healthcare to every resident of Delhi, and expanding the number of mohalla clinics is a landmark step in the direction.”

The government is also working to digitise all mohalla clinics to make diagnosis and treatment easy for doctors and the public. Officials said, several clinics have already been fully digitised.

At the digitised clinics, patient details and their medical history is collected which a doctor can access in a single click. “This will help doctors in diagnosing and treating patients better,” said an official.

“Mohalla clinics are the very first point of detection of any disease that strikes the city. After digitalisation, data from here will be used to assess any disease before it affects the people of Delhi. Furthermore, such data will be crucial in the development of health-related policies,” said Sisodia.

Sisodia was recently given charge of the Health and Family Welfare department after Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested last week by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.