Delhi: 100 EV charging points by next year

"The vision of Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal is to transform Delhi into the electric vehicle capital of India. To fulfil this vision the Delhi government today has issued the largest tender for public charging stations in India so far," Satyendar Jain said. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

A year from now, the capital will have 100 public electric vehicle charging stations, power minister Satyendar Jain said Friday. “Under this project, the Delhi government is coming up with 100 charging stations with a total 500 charging points, and this will be ready within 12 months. Majority of these sites will be at DMRC Metro stations, followed by DTC bus depots. This will ensure that you can charge your electric vehicle at any required spot across Delhi,” he said.

He added that Delhi Transco Limited (DTL), a Delhi government agency, has initiated the process for setting up 100 public charging stations, the costs for which will be borne by the government. He said this is the largest tender floated for public charging stations in the country.

The charging stations need to have a minimum of 20% slow chargers and 10% fast chargers in order to cater to all kinds of electric vehicles, and some will have battery swapping stations too.