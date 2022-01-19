Delhi: 100-day remote reading programme begins in schools

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 surge, a 100-day remote reading programme has been initiated for students from nursery to class 8, once again comprising weekly worksheets for children to work on at home.

The reading campaign was launched by the Union government’s Department of School Education and Literacy on January 1 and is being implemented in Delhi’s government and municipal corporation schools from this week.

Since children in the city are away from schools because of the ongoing third Covid-19 wave, the basic learning tool will be worksheets prepared by the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) aimed at orienting them to do “speaking, listening, reading, writing and numeracy activities so that the learning loss in their foundational learning abilities remains minimal during the current phase of school closure”.

The SCERT has also stated that the strategy can be revisited once children return to school.

Students will be given six worksheets a week – one per day – two each of English, Hindi and numeracy “having short stories, humour, anecdotes, songs, poems as well as activities for numeracy”.