Delhi gets 25 more Atal Canteens, CM Rekha Gupta recalls Vajpayee’s philosophy

The Delhi government has fulfilled the promise of setting up 100 Atal Canteens — aimed at providing nutritious meals to needy citizens for Rs 5 — across the Capital within eight months, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday as former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated 25 new canteens across the city. The inauguration marked the eighth death anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Atal Canteen scheme was launched on December 25, 2025, on Vajpayee’s birth anniversary. According to the Delhi government, around 95 lakh subsidised meals have been served through the scheme so far. With 100 canteens now operational, the network is expected to serve around one lakh people every day and has the capacity to provide nearly 3.65 crore meals annually.

“The goal is to provide affordable and nutritious food to the poor, slum dwellers, laborers, and people arriving in Delhi from various parts of the country in search of employment,” Naidu said, speaking at the inauguration, adding, “This is no ordinary scheme, but a true example of sensitivity and service toward the most vulnerable sections of society.”

Naidu inaugurated the 25 new canteens from the Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station in the presence of Gupta, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj inaugurated canteens in other parts of the Capital.

The canteens, CM Gupta said, were inspired by Vajpayee’s philosophy of Antyodaya, which referred to his philosophy of “reaching the last person in society”. She said the government wanted to ensure that no person in the Capital went hungry.

“A canteen has also been opened today near the Delhi University Metro Station. In this university area, students live away from their families in hostels and PG accommodations; now, needy students can access nutritious and affordable food at this canteen,” Gupta said.

The 25 canteens inaugurated on Sunday are spread across areas including Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Mundka, Mangolpuri, Rohini, R K Puram, New Delhi, Matia Mahal, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Seemapuri, Vivek Vihar, Timarpur, Mukherjee Nagar, Rithala, Adarsh Nagar, Narela, Shalimar Bagh and Rohini Sector 26. The CM along with Naidu and her Cabinet ministers also sat down for a meal at one of the canteens.

Story continues below this ad

“The government said the canteens serve meals for Rs 5 every day without a holiday. A balanced meal comprising dal, rice, roti and vegetables is being provided, while digital tokens, computerised billing and CCTV surveillance have been introduced to improve transparency and monitoring,” Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said while inaugurating a canteen in Rohini’s Sector 26.

Ashish Sood said the scheme was intended not merely to provide low-cost meals but also to recognise the contribution of workers who help run Delhi’s roads, markets, metro, commercial establishments and households.