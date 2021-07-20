Delhi: 10 years on the run, woman arrested for killing her husband

Police said they haven’t recovered Ravi’s body to date as the accused later dug up the spot and removed parts of the body.

Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a 28-year-old woman nearly 10 years after she allegedly killed her husband along with her paramour.

Shakuntala was married to Ravi in 2011 and police said within three months of the wedding, the woman planned to kill her husband along with Kamal Singla.

In March 2011, the duo planned to take Ravi to a secluded spot where Singla allegedly strangulated Ravi with a rope and killed him. The duo took Ravi’s body to Rajasthan and dumped it at Tapukda village.

Police said they haven’t recovered Ravi’s body to date as the accused later dug up the spot and removed parts of the body. These parts were later dumped 70km away on a road stretch near Alwar.

Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, (Crime) said the couple had been hiding for years while police were trying to trace their location.

“In 2018, we received information from their relatives that the two are hiding in Alwar. Our team rushed there and arrested Singla. Shakuntala managed to escape,” said an officer. Police said they also arrested Singla’s driver Ganesh who helped the couple 10 years ago to dump the body.

On July 2 this year, the Crime Branch again received information from the woman’s relatives that she may be hiding in Alwar and was in touch with a few family members.

Kumar said his team went to Alwar and waited there for 14 days to make sure Shakuntala was living in the city.

“Our team finally apprehended her from her residence in Alwar and arrested her in Delhi. She has been sent to two-day police custody by the court,” Kumar said.

Shakuntala confessed to her crime during the interrogation and told police she had been working odd jobs for years to survive and was changing her location frequently in Rajasthan and Haryana to evade arrest. She told police she was 18 when her parents forced her to marry Ravi. She killed him after he came to know about her relationship with Singla and asked her not to meet him.