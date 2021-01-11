scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 10, 2021
Delhi: 10 more ducks found dead, Sanjay lake shut for visitors

Ninety-one crows have also died across DDA parks at Begumpur, Sarita Vihar, Dilshad Garden and Dwarka in the last week.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | January 11, 2021 2:29:46 am
Delhi: 10 more ducks found dead, Sanjay lake shut for visitorsAt Sanjay Lake, Sunday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Ten more ducks were found dead in Sanjay Lake at East Delhi’s Trilokpuri Sunday, taking the total number of deaths to 27 over the last three-four days. Authorities have declared it an “alert zone”. Ninety-one crows have also died across DDA parks at Begumpur, Sarita Vihar, Dilshad Garden and Dwarka in the last week.

According to a senior DDA official, samples of the birds have been taken by officials of the Delhi government’s Animal Husbandry department.

Amid bird flu fears, the Delhi government Saturday had banned the import of live birds and closed the Ghazipur poultry markets for 10 days. A senior government official said, “Four crows were also found dead near Red Fort and a few other places on Sunday.”

The DDA said parks at Hauz Khas and Dwarka Sector 9 and Sanjay Lake have been closed for visitors as a precautionary measure, and disinfection is being carried out in areas where bird deaths have been reported.

“Medicine is being given to the other birds as per instructions,” said a DDA official.

Around 104 samples have been sent to a Jalandhar lab for testing and the reports are expected on Monday. CM Arvind Kejriwal had said surveillance teams and rapid response teams are working under all district magistrates.

