Delhi: 10 coaching centres found lacking fire safety norms

Ten coaching centres inspected by the Delhi Fire Services were found lacking fire safety norms — having just one exit route and inadequate firefighting equipment — officials said Wednesday.

In the wake of the Surat fire that left 22 students dead, the Delhi government had directed the city’s fire department to take immediate action for “closing down” coaching institutes operating above the fourth floor and violating fire safety norms.

The DFS has formed four teams to inspect coaching centres in Karol Bagh, Mukherjee Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Lado Sarai and its adjoining areas.

During inspection, it was found that the coaching centres had only one exit route as opposed to fire exits, and inadequate firefighting equipment.

They have been given 90 days to ensure they fulfill fire safety norms. If they don’t, they will be issued a showcause notice, an official said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) has approached police to carry out checks on coaching centres in Mukherjee Nagar. The area is near DU’s North Campus and is home to several civil service coaching centres.

According to DUSU president Shakti Singh, the union asked police to undertake inspections of the centres to check if they are adhering to safety standards.

(With inputs from PTI)