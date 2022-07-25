Delhi: 10 cluster bus depots to get get EV charging stations

The Delhi government plans to construct public electric vehicle charging stations in at least 10 existing cluster bus depots in the national capital in a bid to push the people to shift to e-vehicles.

According to officials, the Delhi Transport and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) has begun the preliminary work for the installation of public EV charging stations in these bus depots.

Officials said: “As per the plan, the Delhi government has decided to install charging stations across different bus depots and parking lots of metro stations. By September, we have a target to install 100 charging stations for which work has started already.”

Each of these charging stations will have around six charging points, four for cars and two for two-wheelers. These charging stations may also have slow charging points and a battery swapping system.

“Tenders have been issued for survey work. Under this preliminary works like land demarcation etc. will be done. Following this, charging stations will be installed,” said an official.

Some of the cluster depots where the charging stations will come are Kair Depot, Dichaon Kalan, Raj Ghat, Rani Khera I, II and III, Bawana, Kanjhawala, Chattarpur, Rewla Khanpur and others. Charging stations will also be set up in 70 metro stations, said officials.