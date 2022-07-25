scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Delhi: 10 cluster bus depots to get get EV charging stations

The Delhi Transport and Infrastructure Development Corporation plans to install at least 100 charging stations by September.

By: Express News Service |
July 25, 2022 11:38:02 am
Each of these charging stations will have around six charging points, four for cars and two for two-wheelers. These charging stations may also have slow charging points and a battery swapping system.

The Delhi government plans to construct public electric vehicle charging stations in at least 10 existing cluster bus depots in the national capital in a bid to push the people to shift to e-vehicles.

According to officials, the Delhi Transport and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) has begun the preliminary work for the installation of public EV charging stations in these bus depots.

Officials said: “As per the plan, the Delhi government has decided to install charging stations across different bus depots and parking lots of metro stations. By September, we have a target to install 100 charging stations for which work has started already.”

Each of these charging stations will have around six charging points, four for cars and two for two-wheelers. These charging stations may also have slow charging points and a battery swapping system.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...Premium
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...Premium
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

“Tenders have been issued for survey work. Under this preliminary works like land demarcation etc. will be done. Following this, charging stations will be installed,” said an official.

More from Delhi

Some of the cluster depots where the charging stations will come are Kair Depot, Dichaon Kalan, Raj Ghat, Rani Khera I, II and III, Bawana, Kanjhawala, Chattarpur, Rewla Khanpur and others. Charging stations will also be set up in 70 metro stations, said officials.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Partha taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order
Minister in ED net

Partha taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?
Explained

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?

Australia, Europe and Japan see surge in Covid-19 cases

Australia, Europe and Japan see surge in Covid-19 cases

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Premium
Sergey Brin ordered sale of Musk investments after affair: Report

Sergey Brin ordered sale of Musk investments after affair: Report

Pay flag fee, shopkeepers in J&K told; voluntary, says govt

Pay flag fee, shopkeepers in J&K told; voluntary, says govt

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
Chhattisgarh

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

Premium
Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence
Explained

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence

Premium
Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement