Delhi: 10 arrested for using Bluetooth devices in exams for government jobs

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, DCP (Outer North) said they received information about illegal practices during a test at Tikaksha Public School on February 28.

The Delhi Police have arrested 10 men, including two government servants for allegedly cheating in entrance exams for government jobs in Delhi. Taking advantage of the pandemic and social distancing at examination centres, the candidates hid Bluetooth devices under their masks and clothes at the examination centre. Police said the men observed that “checking and frisking” isn’t done due to the pandemic and one can easily go in “undetected” with micro-Bluetooth devices.

“Our team went to the spot and found the candidates were appearing for a job at Tis Hazari Court. Three candidates were caught using Bluetooth devices and SIM. They were caught and interrogated,” said the DCP.

The accused- Rahul Jatain, Kunal Sharma and Rajesh Kumar told the police that they came in contact with a person who provided them with the devices for the exam.

The candidates were provided with the answer keys during the test over WhatsApp calls.

During interrogation, police found the main accused lives in Sant Nagar. After several raids, a man was arrested.

“The main accused works as a peon at Irrigation Department in Delhi. He too got selected for the post through illegal practices. He was in touch with other government employees who got candidates who were willing to pay Rs 7 lakhs to clear the tests. The clients were provided with devices that would help them listen to answers during the test and not get caught,” said a senior police officer. Police said he led them to arrest another employee of the Irrigation Dept who is involved in the crime.

The men were working from villages in Haryana- Dhanana, Sonepat and Bhiwani and contacted students who were looking for a job at the court.

“We found that another candidate- Mandeep cheated with the help of the accused and wasn’t caught. We then arrested four other candidates and gang members who were involved in the crime. We found that the accused placed a ‘dummy candidate’ who knew the answers and shared them with the ‘clients’ over WhatsApp call,” said the officer.

Police said they are looking for other gang members who are part of this gang. They have seized over 10 phones and 3 Bluetooth devices that were used in the offence.