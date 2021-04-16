Delhi: 1 weekly market allowed in a zone, 2 buyers per stall

As per guidelines, one stall will have to be spread over an area of 6 feet by 4 feet. (Express Archive)

The Delhi government, which announced a weekend curfew and several other restrictions to be followed till the end of the month, has also passed directions that only one weekly market will be allowed to open in a zone in the coming days.

It also came out with specific guidelines to be followed in these markets, which aim to reduce the possibility of the spread of infection. According to guidelines, one stall will have to be spread over an area of 6 feet by 4 feet and merging of stalls will not be allowed. Only a vendor and a helper can operate the stall, no other people will be allowed and they will have to keep hand sanitisers for the use of buyers.

During the first lockdown, weekly markets were shut for several weeks, and were finally allowed to operate in a staggered manner.

According to officials, crowd management at these markets is a challenge as they are set up along the road. “A large number of people turn up at these markets as they have everything on offer — right from vegetables to clothes. Maintaining distance at these markets is a challenge but we do not want to deprive people of their livelihood. Our enforcement teams will do their best to ensure that all norms are followed,” a senior official said.

Among the tougher norms to follow is the cap of two buyers per stall at any given time, use of reusable cloth bags by customers, and ensuring a distance of 6 feet between two shops.

As per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority order, the roster of weekly markets will be made by the Zonal Deputy Commissioner of municipal corporations and the information will have to be shared with the area District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The order also states that if a weekly market cannot function at the regular place as per the guidelines issued, it can be allowed to be set up at a nearby ground, including a school ground. Violations can lead to closure of these markets, the order states.