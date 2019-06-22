Delhi: 1 dead as car runs over 4 sleeping on footpath, cops suspect driver drunk

A homeless man was killed and three people were injured after they were run over by a car near Hazrat Nizamuddin’s Neela Gumbad Friday. Police said the accused, Abhishek Dutt (36), who is suspected to have been drunk when his Honda WR-V ran over the sleeping victims before crashing to a halt, was arrested on the spot. A case has been registered under IPC sections 308 and 304 at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station.

“We received a call at 3.30 am about an accident. We rushed to the spot and found four men severely injured and a man with a car near the spot. The four men were rushed to AIIMS, where the doctor declared one of them dead. The other three men have been admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre… they are in a critical state. The accused is suspected to be drunk and was arrested from the spot,” said Chinmoy Biswal, DCP (Southeast Delhi).

“We are awaiting his medical report to confirm the same,” a police officer added. Police said they have also seized the Honda WR-V, which the accused was driving.

The victims were identified as Arif (32), who was killed, and his friends Naushad (23), Sheikh Saju (48) and Sahib Salim (23). They don’t have any family, said the police. Dutt, who is a resident of Pankha Road in Southwest Delhi’s Janakpuri, works as the country manager for UK-based Birmingham University’s South Asia zone, police said. He is married and has a young son.

“Dutt has a bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications and also holds an MBA degree,” said a police officer.