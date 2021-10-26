Delhi: 1 dead and 3 injured as SUV hits tempo

A 35-year-old tempo driver was killed while three passengers were severely injured after an SUV hit the vehicle in Southeast Delhi’s Okhla early on Monday. Police said the impact of the crash was such that the tempo split into two.

The driver of the vehicle, an MG Hector, has been identified as Aditya Khurana (25). He has been arrested. DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey said, “We found that Khurana was under the influence of alcohol. He was apprehended from the spot by picket staff and has been booked under sections of rash driving, causing hurt by endangering life and death by negligence.”

The incident took place at 1.52 am on Outer Ring Road. The four men were pulled out from the tempo by local police staff and were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre. The tempo driver, Radhey Shyam, was declared dead on arrival. His friends who were in the vehicle — Pankaj (21), Pankaj Pal (15) and Neeraj Aggarwal (36) – are undergoing treatment. Police said Shyam lived with his parents, wife and two children in Nangloi.

Khurana lives in Friends Colony and used to work as a marketing manager in a firm in Noida. He quit to prepare for the GMAT exam, said police.

In another incident, a 12-year-old boy died after a tempo allegedly hit him while he was playing outside his house in Majnu Ka Tila. The driver was caught by residents and beaten up. Police said he sustained injuries and was taken to Sushrut Trauma Centre.