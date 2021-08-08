Delhi: 1 dead, 3 injured in building collapse

A 62-year-old man died and three others were injured after a two-storey building collapsed in Northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri on Saturday afternoon. Initial investigation has revealed there were cracks in the building and it was undergoing renovation.

According to fire department officials, they received a call at 1.30 pm about the house collapse in an auto market in Nand Nagri, following which six fire tenders rushed to the spot.

The building had shops on the ground floor, said DFS Director Atul Garg said.

The victim has been identified as Kanti Lal (62). The injured are Dhani Ram (65), his wife, Anaro Devi (65) and Rajkumar (64).

Police said Lal and Rajkumar are Ram’s friends and had come to see him on Saturday. Ram and his wife went down to meet them. They were sitting under a banyan tree near the building when it collapsed, and the debris fell on them.

DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Sain said, “Ram owns the house and lived there with his family. He and his wife were rescued and shifted to GTB hospital. The victim was found under the debris and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Legal action into the incident is being initiated accordingly.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to say he was monitoring the situation through the district administration. “This accident of house collapse is very sad. All possible help is being provided for relief and rescue,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The fire department, National Disaster Response Force, local police and civil defence volunteers were involved in rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, the East MCD in a statement said the building was old but the owner was erecting columns.

The EDMC Commissioner said strict action would be taken against those responsible. In a meeting held on Friday, the commissioner had directed officials to mark dangerous buildings and take necessary action.