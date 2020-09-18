Delh: IGI airport gets private jet terminal

Indira Gandhi International airport is the first in the country to have a private jet terminal. Launched on Thursday by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, the general aviation terminal can cater to up to 150 private jet movements a day. It will be operational from Sunday.
“The newly developed apron is spread over an 8 lakh square feet area with 57 parking bays. The general aviation terminal has been built to support movement and processing of passengers flying through chartered flights from IGI airport,” said a spokesperson of the Delhi International Airport Limited. The project was planned in 2009.
The spokesperson said the new terminal has passenger lounges, food and drinks section, 24×7 concierge service, and can handle over 50 passengers every hour. Puri said, “India’s civil aviation sector is all set to emerge stronger in a post-Covid world as more routes are opening up and the number of passengers is growing. We expect a bulk of pre-Covid domestic air passengers’ traffic to be back by Diwali. A general aviation terminal was the need of the hour.”
