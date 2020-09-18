Delh: IGI airport gets private jet terminal

The spokesperson said the new terminal has passenger lounges, food and drinks section, 24x7 concierge service, and can handle over 50 passengers every hour.

Indira Gandhi International airport is the first in the country to have a private jet terminal. Launched on Thursday by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, the general aviation terminal can cater to up to 150 private jet movements a day. It will be operational from Sunday.

“The newly developed apron is spread over an 8 lakh square feet area with 57 parking bays. The general aviation terminal has been built to support movement and processing of passengers flying through chartered flights from IGI airport,” said a spokesperson of the Delhi International Airport Limited. The project was planned in 2009.

The spokesperson said the new terminal has passenger lounges, food and drinks section, 24×7 concierge service, and can handle over 50 passengers every hour. Puri said, “India’s civil aviation sector is all set to emerge stronger in a post-Covid world as more routes are opening up and the number of passengers is growing. We expect a bulk of pre-Covid domestic air passengers’ traffic to be back by Diwali. A general aviation terminal was the need of the hour.”

