Delhi HC seeks DU’s stand on plea challenging seat allocation pattern in 2022 LLB course

The Delhi High Court has sought Delhi University’s (DU’s) stand on a plea moved by an Other Backward Class (OBC) candidate against the pattern of seat allocation by the university in admissions for the LLB course this year and the first admission list published on December 10.

A single judge bench of Justice Vikas Mahajan in its December 21 order issued notice to DU and noted the grievance of the petitioner, one Riyas Mon K, who claimed that the “seat matrix adopted by the respondent/university is arbitrary and unlawful, in as much as, the candidates belonging to the reserved categories (OBC, SC & ST), who have secured more marks than the candidates figuring in the merit list of the General Category, have not been moved to the General Category, based on their own merit”.

Granting DU two weeks to file its response, Justice Mahajan in his order directed, “In the meanwhile, any admissions made after today in the LLB course under the reserved categories, shall be subject to the outcome of the present petition”. The matter is next listed on January 23, 2023.

The plea states that the petitioner is a successful candidate who scored 200 marks (out of 400) in the LLB Entrance Examination 2022. He claims that the seat matrix adopted by DU is “manipulative in its treatment towards reserved category (OBC, SC & ST) students” violating the basic idea of reservation.

The plea alleges that as a general principle, the open quota/unreserved admission category is open to all categories of students whereas, the first admission list of the course published by the university violates this principle.

The candidate claims that the first admission list excludes reserved category students, including OBCs who obtained more marks “above the general cut-off, from taking admissions under the open/unreserved category admission list”.

“This seems to overturn the logic of reservation, as the seat matrix adopted by the respondent university fundamentally prevents reserved category students from competing in the open quota and consequently hinders additional reserved category students from making it to the list. As a result of the same, the petitioner herein who has scored 200 marks in the Delhi University LLB Entrance Examination 2022 conducted by the respondent university, who is otherwise eligible for getting admission into the LLB course under reserved category (OBC), was deprived of getting admission under reserved category,” the plea states.

The candidate relies on a response to a question mentioned in DU’s Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) list which asks whether reserved category students can take admission in the general category. The response provided in the FAQ reads, “The candidates falling under any reserved category who are able to secure admission in the unreserved category having fulfilled all the requirements of unreserved category candidates will have the option either to get admission in the unreserved category or in their respective categories.”

The plea alleges that the present seat matrix is in clear violation of the merit-based system and reservation system and should be reviewed to ensure fair allocation of seats to students. The plea states that the same is an “egregious infringement of constitutional rights” guaranteed to the reserved category students.

The plea seeks a direction to call for the records leading to the adoption of the latest seat matrix adopted by DU for the LLB course and to quash the same. As an alternative, the plea seeks the quashing of the First Admission List 2022 issued on December 10 and a direction to DU to issue a fresh admission list by adopting the principles of reservation.