Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
212 (47.0)
England
vs
232/9 (50.0)
Sri Lanka
Full Scorecard Commentary
Live World Cup 2019, England vs Sri Lanka Highlights: Sri Lanka win by 20 runs
Kherki Daula Plaza violence: Accused was arrested, acquitted in toll murder case in 2011, say policehttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/delgi-gurgaon-kherki-daula-toll-plaza-violence-accused-who-punched-woman-in-face-arrested-say-police-5793910/

Kherki Daula Plaza violence: Accused was arrested, acquitted in toll murder case in 2011, say police

Apart from the murder case, police said Manjeet has two other cases against him in Gurgaon, one under the Essential Commodities Act in 2008, and another for possession of illegal weapons in 2018.

 

delhi, delhi news, gurgaon toll plaza violence, kherki daula plaza violence, toll plaza violence, gurgaon toll plaza, delhi gurgaon toll plaza, india news, Indian Express

The 40-year-old man arrested for assaulting a woman toll operator at Kherki Daula toll plaza Friday was arrested and later acquitted in connection with the murder of a toll operator in 2011.

That year, Vijay Veer Yadav, a friend of Manjeet, the accused in Friday’s case, shot a toll operator following an argument over toll. The employee, Umesh Pandey, died on the way to the hospital.

Yadav knew Manjeet because he worked out at the gym the latter owned, police said. After the incident, Yadav asked him to go to the toll plaza and enquire about the condition of the operator.

Advertising

It was CCTV footage that showed Manjeet making these inquiries that provided a breakthrough. While Manjeet was arrested after some villagers identified him from the footage, Yadav was arrested through information provided by him during questioning, police said.

Confirming that the accused arrested on Friday is the same man, SHO of Kherki Daula police station Kuldeep Kumar said, “He was arrested in relation with a case registered under IPC Section 302 (murder) in 2011, wherein a toll operator had been shot dead. He was acquitted in that case.”

Apart from the murder case, police said Manjeet has two other cases against him in Gurgaon, one under the Essential Commodities Act in 2008, and another for possession of illegal weapons in 2018.

During questioning, Manjeet, arrested from his village Friday, said he studied till class XII and then opened a gym in Shikohpur.

“He said he was driving home from Gurgaon, in a car belonging to his friend,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Toll lawlessness: Woman employee punched in face at Kherki Daula plaza
2 Chennai: IOB to auction Captain Vijayakanth’s properties to recover Rs 5.5 crore loan
3 Bengaluru’s Wonderla amusement ride malfunctions, four injured