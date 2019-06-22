Kherki Daula Plaza violence: Accused was arrested, acquitted in toll murder case in 2011, say police

Advertising

The 40-year-old man arrested for assaulting a woman toll operator at Kherki Daula toll plaza Friday was arrested and later acquitted in connection with the murder of a toll operator in 2011.

That year, Vijay Veer Yadav, a friend of Manjeet, the accused in Friday’s case, shot a toll operator following an argument over toll. The employee, Umesh Pandey, died on the way to the hospital.

Yadav knew Manjeet because he worked out at the gym the latter owned, police said. After the incident, Yadav asked him to go to the toll plaza and enquire about the condition of the operator.

It was CCTV footage that showed Manjeet making these inquiries that provided a breakthrough. While Manjeet was arrested after some villagers identified him from the footage, Yadav was arrested through information provided by him during questioning, police said.

Confirming that the accused arrested on Friday is the same man, SHO of Kherki Daula police station Kuldeep Kumar said, “He was arrested in relation with a case registered under IPC Section 302 (murder) in 2011, wherein a toll operator had been shot dead. He was acquitted in that case.”

Apart from the murder case, police said Manjeet has two other cases against him in Gurgaon, one under the Essential Commodities Act in 2008, and another for possession of illegal weapons in 2018.

During questioning, Manjeet, arrested from his village Friday, said he studied till class XII and then opened a gym in Shikohpur.

“He said he was driving home from Gurgaon, in a car belonging to his friend,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.