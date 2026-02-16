Deleted all social media apps on his smartphone, sacrificed time with friends: JEE Main topper’s single-minded focus on exam goal

17-year-old Delhi boy Shreyas Mishra, student of Kulachi Hansraj DAV School, Rohini, is one of 12 candidates who have scored a perfect 100 percentile.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
New Delhi
Feb 16, 2026
Shreyas MishraShreyas Mishra
Seventeen-year-old Shreyas Mishra has very little on his smartphone – he got rid of almost everything that could distract him during his JEE preparation.

“I deleted every social media app on my smartphone to stay focused,” Shreyas said on Monday. It was a small but smart decision – a choice that has contributed to his stellar academic achievement.

Shreyas has secured a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main 2026, becoming one of only 12 candidates nationwide to do so, and the only student from Delhi. More than 13 lakh candidates appeared for the first session of the examination.

Shreyas spoke about his focus on preparing without distractions and complications. Asked if there was ever a night when fear had crept in, when he felt overwhelmed by the weight of expectations, he answered simply: “No, never.”

The student of Kulachi Hansraj DAV School, Rohini, did, however, lean on music and sports, turning to them as private anchors during long months of study.

If JEE had not gone his way, Shreyas said, his plan B was to study mathematics. “I would pursue higher studies in mathematics, in a place like the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.”

At home, his preparation unfolded as a shared, and often emotional, family experience.

His father, Sumant Mishra, a cybersecurity consultant, said, “This is a very proud and happy moment for us.” Shreyas’s mother is an associate professor in the computer science department of a private university.

On their son’s day of academic achievement, there was one specific sacrifice that the proud parents recalled. “He had to let go of friends in Classes 9 and 10,” Sumant Mishra recalled. “That was an emotional moment, but he did that because he wanted to give all his time and focus to prepare for JEE.”

