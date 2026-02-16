Deleted all social media apps on his smartphone, sacrificed time with friends: JEE Main topper’s single-minded focus on exam goal

Seventeen-year-old Shreyas Mishra has very little on his smartphone – he got rid of almost everything that could distract him during his JEE preparation.

“I deleted every social media app on my smartphone to stay focused,” Shreyas said on Monday. It was a small but smart decision – a choice that has contributed to his stellar academic achievement.

Shreyas has secured a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main 2026, becoming one of only 12 candidates nationwide to do so, and the only student from Delhi. More than 13 lakh candidates appeared for the first session of the examination.

Shreyas spoke about his focus on preparing without distractions and complications. Asked if there was ever a night when fear had crept in, when he felt overwhelmed by the weight of expectations, he answered simply: “No, never.”