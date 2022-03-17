Delegates from 27 nations visit SDMC park

March 17, 2022 1:32:59 am
Foreign delegates from 27 countries, including high commissioners and ambassadors, Wednesday visited the SDMC’s Bharat Darshan Park in Punjabi Bagh. A senior South MCD official said the delegates were from countries including Bangladesh, Dominican Republic, Turkey, Panama, Malaysia, Guinea, France, Myanmar, Costa Rica, Cuba, Mongolia, Czech Republic, Burundi, Mauritius, Sudan, Kenya and Columbia. He said the idea was to show the beauty and culture of India under one roof.
The delegates showed interest in the replicas of India’s historical monuments made in this park, he added. SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said it is a matter of pride that the concept has drawn attention in India and abroad. The park has replicas of 22 historical monuments.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-