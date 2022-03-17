Delegates from 27 nations visit SDMC park

The delegates showed interest in the replicas of India’s historical monuments made in this park, he added.

Foreign delegates from 27 countries, including high commissioners and ambassadors, Wednesday visited the SDMC’s Bharat Darshan Park in Punjabi Bagh. A senior South MCD official said the delegates were from countries including Bangladesh, Dominican Republic, Turkey, Panama, Malaysia, Guinea, France, Myanmar, Costa Rica, Cuba, Mongolia, Czech Republic, Burundi, Mauritius, Sudan, Kenya and Columbia. He said the idea was to show the beauty and culture of India under one roof.