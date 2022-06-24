Degrees from Delhi Sports University will help sportspersons get jobs: CM Kejriwal

Degrees from Delhi Sports University will help sportspersons looking for jobs get employment, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at an event on Friday. He was felicitating 60 sportspersons who have received financial assistance collectively amounting to Rs 9.5 crore under its Mission Excellence scheme.

“We have started a new sports university and we have done a tie-up with the University of East London. This tie-up will facilitate great coaches, guidance, and SOPs… The students there will be prepared for BA Sports, BA cricket, BA kabaddi. A big problem is that if a sportsperson’s studies get neglected because of sports, and if sports doesn’t work out for them, they don’t even get jobs. They won’t have to worry about that. In the university, you will get a BA degree in your sport and will have a degree to show when employers ask ‘Do you have a BA or an MA’. You will get jobs. This is a new experiment in the country,” said Kejriwal, addressing sportspersons at the event.

He also claimed that the Delhi government has ended three primary difficulties faced by sportspersons: lack of monetary support, lack of facilities and political interference in selections.

At the same event, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi sports school — which will be operated by the sports university and for which registrations opened this week — would integrate sports into assessments and evaluation.

“This is a school where playing sports is studies. This question always comes up, should a sportsperson study or play? Teachers will say he or she should get at least 40 marks. Science teacher says get 40 marks, then the sports teacher says you’ll lose your medal studying. That is why the entire design of this school and university is that the certificates will be on the basis of sports. That will be the basis of studies,” he said.