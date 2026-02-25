Open to defering sports tournaments for school students amid severe pollution, govt tells HC

On February 24, a fresh plea of contempt was moved by the petitioners, alleging that the state had not complied with the November order. (File Photo)

By Srijeeta Lahiri

Delhi Department of Education (DoE) on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that while it is opposed to changing the calendar for zonal, interzonal and state-level sports tournaments for school students during the months when the Capital faces severe air pollution, it is open to defering such events.

The school sports calendar sees tournaments and events in Delhi predominantly being held in the period between October and January.

Eleven school children, who actively participate in sports, had moved HC last November, seeking directions to DoE and the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) to re-align their sporting schedule. While DoE schedules zonal, interzonal and state-level tournaments, as well as coaching camps and selection trials, SGFI schedules the calendar for national tournaments.