Open to defering sports tournaments for school students amid severe pollution, govt tells HC

By Srijeeta Lahiri
Delhi Department of Education (DoE) on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that while it is opposed to changing the calendar for zonal, interzonal and state-level sports tournaments for school students during the months when the Capital faces severe air pollution, it is open to defering such events.
The school sports calendar sees tournaments and events in Delhi predominantly being held in the period between October and January.
Eleven school children, who actively participate in sports, had moved HC last November, seeking directions to DoE and the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) to re-align their sporting schedule. While DoE schedules zonal, interzonal and state-level tournaments, as well as coaching camps and selection trials, SGFI schedules the calendar for national tournaments.
Following oral submission by Delhi government’s standing counsel Sameer Vashist, the children — represented by senior advocate Shyel Trehan and advocate Manjira Dasgupta — on Wednesday termed such deferment of the tournaments as “very problematic”.
Justice Purushaindra Kaurav, however, orally remarked, “We can’t enter into calendar alignment, this is to be done entirely by the (government)… we can’t decide and dictate… pollution is for everybody… Despite their (authorities’) best application of their minds, (if) they are unable to redo anything, we will appreciate their reasons, then only we can proceed further.”
On November 19, 2025, another HC bench, headed by Justice Sachin Datta, had heard the same case and directed the state to “seek instructions as to the (re)scheduling of the concerned outdoor games to be held in the year 2026-27”. In its order, the court had recorded that the authorities “shall make an endeavour to take ameliorative steps as regards fixtures scheduled during November 2025-January 2026”.
On February 24, a fresh plea of contempt was moved by the petitioners, alleging that the state had not complied with the November order.
However, the HC did not take note of the contempt plea on Wednesday, observing that the nature of the November order was a “request” and not a specific direction for the authorities.
“The department also understands they are children, but there is other difficulty, therefore they cannot redo the dates. The court has only requested them to make or undo, after applying the best of their minds… We can adjust the decision taken but we cannot take the decision,” Justice Kaurav orally remarked.
The court will hear the matter next on March 24.
(Srijeeta Lahiri is an intern with The Indian Express)
