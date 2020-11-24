Defence Ministry buildings to be completed by Feb 2021

A graphic representation of the buildings. Photo Credit: CPWD

The two new office buildings of the Ministry of Defence in KG Marg and Africa Avenue will be completed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) by February 2021 — a record eight months — using pre-engineered building technology, said officials.

At the Africa Avenue site Monday, CPWD chief Vinit Kumar Jayaswal said, “As we are using dry methods of construction, no dust will be generated.”

Officials said the fabrication is done elsewhere, and only assembling will be done at the site. As much as 80 % of the building comprises pre-engineered components like structural steel columns and beams, that are being transported from Haridwar, Indore and Bawal. Officials said no welding operations will be done at the site, and nuts and bolts will be used for construction.

An official said,“As 30 % of air pollution is caused by construction, we decided to employ this method.” Though its not the first time pre-engineered building technology is being used, officials said it has never been done on such a large scale. The KG Marg building will have eight storeys with a build-up area of 44,000 square metres while the building at Africa Avenue will be seven storeys and have a build-up area of 49,000 square metres.

The buildings are estimated to cost around Rs 500 crore. Officials said the terracotta tile facade of the buildings will reflect the aesthetics of Lutyens’ Delhi, while also providing good insulation, and reduce the need for air conditioning and heating.

After foundations were laid in March, full-fledged construction began only in August due to the lockdown. About 30% of the work has been completed, officials said.

He said the other benefits of employing this method are that it is cost effective in the long run as such buildings have a longer lifespan. Further, this construction requires less labour, and the strong steel structure makes it better prepared to withstand earthquakes.

Officials said over 80 percent of the floor will be wood.

Other pollution-control measures during construction include a 10 metre high barricading, regular water sprinkling, use of anti-smog guns, and covering of construction material.

Officials said that MoD staff is being shifted from the old building in Rajpath as parts of the structure are in a dilapidated condition.

The steel frames will have gypsum boards on either side.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.