Defence entrepreneur receives ‘death threats’ months after firing incident outside residence

Luthra also told police that he had been receiving threats since October 2024 — around the time his firm announced expansion plans in Punjab. He added that he was asked to pay Rs 10 crore in August 2025. ‘

Months after a firing incident outside his residence in Punjab’s Amritsar on the intervening night of November 29 and 30 last year, a Delhi-based defence entrepreneur has now claimed to have received death threats via calls — suspected to have been made by an international network — police said on Tuesday.

Officers said that a complaint was received at Chanakyapuri police station on February 27 from the man, identified as Sahil Luthra, who is the Managing Director of Vijayen Trishul Defence Solutions. They said Delhi Police, after taking cognizance of the complaint, referred it to the Special Cell.

In his complaint, Lutha said he received the calls on February 26 from international numbers bearing codes of countries, including Portugal and Germany. He claimed that the communications were routed through (Voice over Internet Protocol) VoIP, police said.