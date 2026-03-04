Defence entrepreneur receives ‘death threats’ months after firing incident outside residence

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Months after a firing incident outside his residence in Punjab’s Amritsar on the intervening night of November 29 and 30 last year, a Delhi-based defence entrepreneur has now claimed to have received death threats via calls — suspected to have been made by an international network — police said on Tuesday.
Officers said that a complaint was received at Chanakyapuri police station on February 27 from the man, identified as Sahil Luthra, who is the Managing Director of Vijayen Trishul Defence Solutions. They said Delhi Police, after taking cognizance of the complaint, referred it to the Special Cell.
In his complaint, Lutha said he received the calls on February 26 from international numbers bearing codes of countries, including Portugal and Germany. He claimed that the communications were routed through (Voice over Internet Protocol) VoIP, police said.
Luthra also alleged that the callers claimed responsibility for the incident of firing outside his residence last year, police said. He claimed that they warned him of escalated action, saying future attacks would target him directly, police added. According to the complaint, the callers also told him that they were aware of the security cover provided to him, adding that such protection, however, would not prevent an attack.
Luthra, in the complaint, also referred to the mentions of the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and gangster Goldy Brar by the callers, police said.
Luthra also told police that he had been receiving threats since October 2024 — around the time his firm announced expansion plans in Punjab. He added that he was asked to pay Rs 10 crore in August 2025. ‘
According to the police, the complainant also claimed that his company witnessed attempted cyber intrusions in May last year, when its official email accounts and social media handles were allegedly targeted. Luthra also alleged that some of those digital activities appeared to have been done by overseas accounts. Officers said that these aspects are being examined.
Police said they are trying to ascertain if the case bears similarities to other high-profile extortion cases reported in recent months.
Cyber units are making efforts to trace the origin and authenticity of the calls, officers said.
An investigation into the firing incident outside Luthra’s Amritsar residence, launched by Punjab Police, is still underway. According to officers, nobody has been arrested in the case so far.
