Delhi: Defence Colony family claims filed no complaint against guard accused of spreading virus

Countering the Delhi Police claim that an FIR was filed against a 54-year-old guard at a Defence Colony residence following a complaint by his employers that he was responsible for infecting three of them, a close associate of the family has claimed that “no written complaint was given against the guard by the family to the Delhi Police”.

On April 8, police had filed the FIR against the guard under IPC sections such as “negligent and malignant act likely to spread infection of disease”, with Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur then claiming that “the complaint came from the family, and other guards in the area too said that the man had told them that he had visited the Nizamuddin Markaz”.

On April 11, the guard, who was sent to a quarantine facility, tested negative for coronavirus.

Of the three members of the Defence Colony family who tested positive, one senior citizen died at a private hospital recently.

The close family associate claimed, “The deceased man’s son is still on ventilator support. The guard, employed through a security agency, joined around 10 months ago, and the family barely knew anything about him. They never had a problem with his religion and feel bad that the guard is being singled out for it. We don’t know who filed the complaint.”

Asked about the claim made by the family, Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Devesh Srivastava said, “We are investigating the matter thoroughly and independently, and will take it to its logical end.”

A senior police officer who did not wish to be named said, “We did not receive a written complaint from them; it was conveyed verbally by the family.”

The officer said the FIR against the guard has not been quashed and that “technical surveillance did mark him in Nizamuddin for over four hours several days before the FIR was filed”.

