Defamation suit part of elaborate design to harass allopathic doctors: IMA president to Delhi court

President of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr J A Jayalal Thursday told a Delhi Court that a civil suit filed against him for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Ayurveda is a “part of the elaborate design” to “harass allopathic doctors and restrain them from exercising their fundamental rights”.

The suit, filed by one Rajender Singh Rajput, has sought a public apology and a direction from the court to desist Jayalal and others from making derogatory statements against Ayurveda treatment and hurting the sentiments of its believers.

The suit was filed against the defendants — Jayalal, Dr Jayesh Lele, Secretary General (IMA), IMA, National Medical Commission and Bureau of Indian Standards.

Advocate Prabhas Bajaj, who filed the reply on behalf of Jaylal, Lele and the IMA stated that the present suit is only an attempt to threaten/intimidate IMA from acting in furtherance of is objectives and prevent the association and it’s office bearers from reversing the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India. The reply has challenged the maintainability of the suit filed against the defendants.

Civil Judge Deeksha Rao of Tis Hazari Court directed the rest of the defendants to submit their replies to the suit by September 29.

The reply stated that the “plaintiff through the present suit has sought orders which would have a chilling effect on the fundamental right to free speech and expression as well as the fundamental right to practice any profession.”

The reply stated that the objective of the IMA is to promote and advance medicine, however, there “appeared to be an orchestrated tirade against the IMA”.

The reply stated that there was “no public interest in the present plaint which is part of the elaborate design on part of certain sections of people to seek to harass/intimidate allopathic doctors and restrain them from exercising these fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India.”

The reply stated that the court ought not to permit any such attempt by the plaintiffs to abuse the process of law to agitate private grudge.