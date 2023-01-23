scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Defamation complaint by Delhi BJP leader: Court issues fresh summons to AAP’s Durgesh Pathak, Vikas Goel

The complainant in this case, BJP leader Ravinder Kumar, alleged that AAP MLA Pathak and councillor Goel published defamatory statements to tarnish the image of the BJP and its councillors.

durgesh pathak, aap, bjp, defamationAAP leader Durgesh Pathak. (File)

A Delhi court Monday issued fresh summons to AAP leaders Durgesh Pathak and Vikas Goel in a defamation complaint filed by a BJP leader after they failed to turn up before the court, observing that they “are deliberately avoiding their presence before the court”.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand had summoned AAP leaders Durgesh Pathak and Vikas Goel in a defamation complaint, in which they were accused of making defamatory statements in 2020.

“Summons issued to both the accused persons, namely Durgesh Pathak and Vikas Goel, have been received back as served. However, none of the accused persons has appeared in court today despite several calls. It is apparent that the accused persons are deliberately avoiding their presence before the court despite having knowledge of the matter,” the court said.

Also Read |AAP accuses Delhi BJP leaders of ‘amassing disproportionate assets’

The complainant in this case, BJP leader Ravinder Kumar, alleged that AAP MLA Pathak and councillor Goel published defamatory statements to tarnish the image of the BJP and its councillors. The complainant alleged that the two AAP leaders held a press conference on November 1, 2020, on the issue of property tax collection, during which they levelled false allegations of corruption against the BJP.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 19:47 IST
